Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's no hands rule for eating fruit raises eyebrows

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

The Queen’s eating habits have always be a topic of conversation and in particular the method of eating fruits certainly raises eyebrows.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady said that the Queen had a strange rule where hands were not allowed to touch food at a royal banquet.

He added that the rule made it increasingly difficult to eat fruits which are served during the end of the meal.

He went on to explain that members of the royal would slice a top off a pear “and eat it with a teaspoon like a boiled egg”.

Darren also shared that the rule extends to everyone in the royal banquet and that they would be provided with a “dessert knife and fork, a small plate and a finger bowl”.

