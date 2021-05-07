Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Meghan Markle has secret message for Prince Harry in new book?

Friday May 07, 2021

Meghan Markle’s children’s book The Bench, which details a father-son relationship, is said to have a coded message for Prince Harry.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Sussex may have spoken about Prince Harry losing his military titles in the book.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped off his titles following the couple’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In the book the illustration shows a ginger haired father dressed in an army uniform playfully throwing his son in the air during their reunion.

“Maybe Meghan is sending us a coded message that Harry has still not got over losing his military titles after the Queen stepped in,” she wrote for The Sun.

She called Meghan "hypocritical” for writing a book about fatherhood as she and Harry both have estranged relationships with their fathers.

