Friday May 07 2021
Michael B. Jordan says 'Star Wars' audition the 'worst' he gave to date

Friday May 07, 2021

Famed American actor Michael B. Jordan spilled the beans on the audition he gave for Star Wars.

The actor par excellence made an appearance at Just for Variety podcast, calling his Star Wars audition the worst in his career.

“That was probably my worst audition to date. I couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides, because when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides. Everything's super vague; everything is secret," he said about the time he tried his luck at being cast in the movie in 2013. 

Michael further went on to say how disconnected he felt during the audition and walked out quickly soon as the lines ended.

Talking about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor said, "Never say never," while reflecting on his stint in Black Panther.

