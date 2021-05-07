Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07, 2021

Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian was reportedly the only one against ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians despite having privacy concerns for years over the growing exposure.

According to E News she even claimed, "It's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family. We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense.”

“I've definitely had my moments when I wasn't fully comfortable with filming and then there's so many exciting moments like where we've had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn't have had if we weren't filming. I think it's been a love-hate relationship."

