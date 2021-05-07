Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'Hold Still': Kate Middleton's photobook launched

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

Kate Middleton on Friday launched photobook "Hold Still" that includes 100 portraits taken by the public, with photos depicting life under Britain's lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Net proceeds from the sales will go to the national Portrait Gallery and the British mental health charity Mind. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge official Instagram account on Friday shared a couple pf pictures and a video showing Kate Middleton holding the book.

The caption accompanying the post read, "The Duchess of Cambridge is working with The Book Fairies to distribute free copies of her Hold Still book on its release today

The Book Fairies is an organisation that encourages people to pass on books when they have read them, leaving them in places for others to find and enjoy.

The idea is that the book will continue to be passed on which will allow many to enjoy it for free.

Hold Still was a photography project launched by the duchess after the announcement of the first lockdown in United Kingdom."


More From Entertainment:

Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16

Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16
Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates

Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates
Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

Check out Kate Middleton's $12,000 gift from Prince William

Check out Kate Middleton's $12,000 gift from Prince William
Trevor Engelson did not take ex-wife Meghan Markle to Oscars despite 'dream'

Trevor Engelson did not take ex-wife Meghan Markle to Oscars despite 'dream'
Kate Middleton hides copies of new book 'Hold Still' all over UK

Kate Middleton hides copies of new book 'Hold Still' all over UK
Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 11 years

Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy after 11 years
How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan

How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan
Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian addresses ‘love-hate’ bond with KUWTK
Golden Globes organisers give changes on diversity, ethics green signal

Golden Globes organisers give changes on diversity, ethics green signal
Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians?
Tiffany Haddish reveals her urge to adopt children

Tiffany Haddish reveals her urge to adopt children

Latest

view all