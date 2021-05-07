Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Friday May 07, 2021

Sitar player Prateek Chaudhary dies of Covid-19

Famous Indian sitar player Prateek Chaudhary passed away due to coronavirus complications late on Thursday, according to media reports.

According to music historian Pavan Jha, Prateek Chaudhary, 49 was in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus. He died on Thursday.

Pavan Jha tweeted, “And the bad news is Not stopping. Prateek Chaudhuri, the promising talent & son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek.”

Prateek’s father, veteran sitarist Devbrata Chaudhary, popularly known as Debu Chaudhuri, also died last week due to Covid-19.

