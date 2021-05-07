Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’

US actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, saying “We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the US right now.”



The Friends star disclosed this in an Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing her adorable photo, Jennifer Aniston wrote “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now.”

The 52-year-old actress further said “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.