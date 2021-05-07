Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge 2 core for covid-19 relief

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently turned to social media to inaugurate their new #InThisTogether campaign for their fight against amid covid-19.

Ansuhka addressed the dire urgency in an Instagram video that highlighted the need of these critical times and also provided a detailed explanation of the In This Together campaign created to raise funds for covid-19 relief.

The caption alongside their video read, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering.”

“So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time.” (sic)

Check it out below:



