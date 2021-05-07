Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Amber Heard says she can't wait to travel mask-free

Friday May 07, 2021

Amber Heard on Friday said she can't wait to go out and travel mask-free this summer as she treated her fans with a stunning picture. 

The "Aquaman" star shared her picture on Twitter and Instagram where her fans were unable to comment.

"Footloose and mask free... Can't wait to be out on the road again this summer," she captioned her photo.

The actress recently confirmed her role in "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she was fired from the movie after getting involved in controversies. 

