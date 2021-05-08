Can't connect right now! retry
Hilary Duff opens up about why 'Lizzie McGuire' revival was abandoned

Saturday May 08, 2021

American actor Hilary Duff has opened up about the cancellation of the revival of her TV show, Lizzie McGuire.

While fans were anxiously waiting for the revival of the iconic 2000s’ show to hit their screens, they were soon given the bad news of the plans of a reboot getting scrapped.

In an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, the former Disney star said: “I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now.”

“I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her,” she said.

The Disney Channel revival was announced in 2019 but was abandoned last year in December.

Duff had previously explained how she and original creator Terri Minsky had plans of steering the new show in a more adult direction, something which Disney was not onboard with.

She stressed on that once more on The Jess Cagle Show, and said: “The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. And so, for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”

