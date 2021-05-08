Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Anna Faris opens up about son's harrowing premature birth

Saturday May 08, 2021

Anna Faris said the first year after son's Jack birth was full of visits to the doctor

Anna Faris came forth revealing the ordeal of delivering her son prematurely. 

The actress said the first year after son's Jack birth was full of visits to the doctor.

During an appearance at the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth via People magazine, Faris said, "I was 35—a geriatric pregnancy, as my OB-GYN delicately put it—and I had been having what I thought was a pretty amazing pregnancy."

“So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn’t have any idea what to do.”

The Overboard actress welcomed her son Jack in August 2012 with her then-husband Chris Pratt, seven weeks before her due date.

She revealed she was able to “hold him very briefly” before he was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. 

“The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter—because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” she said.

