Saturday May 08 2021
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending

Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian said Kanye West was supportive of the family's decision to wrap the show 

Kim Kardashian shared with her fans how Kanye West reacted to the family decision's of ending reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians amid their divorce.

The makeup mogul said her former husband was supportive of the family's decision to wrap the show after its 20th season.

 Kim revealed on the latest episode of KUWTK, "I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?"

During the episode, Kim also shared what she will miss the most about the show.

In response to Scott Disick's question about the show's Peak and Pit moments, she said, "Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time. And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day."

Meanwhile Kim filed for divorce with Kanye West in February. The couple share four children.

