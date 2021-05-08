Anupam Kher quashes rumours of Kirron Kher’s death

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has dismissed rumours of his wife Kirron Kher’s death, saying “she is doing absolutely fine.”



Reacting to Kirron’s death hoax, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to quash the rumours.

He wrote “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine.”

“In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon," he further informed.



Anupam also urged everyone that they should not spread such negative stories. He wrote, "I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”

The actor posted the statement with simple folded hands emoji.