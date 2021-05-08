Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 3.6 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have collected 3.6 crore in donations within 24 hours after they launched a fundraiser campaign to raise funds for coronavirus relief work.

The Sultan actress took to Instagram and informed her millions of fans about the donations.

She wrote “With your support we have crossed the 50 percent mark. 3.6 crore, grateful to each one of you.”

Anushka shared the update with caption “Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going.”



Kohli also took to Instagram and shared the same post. He wrote “3.6 crores in less than 24 hours!”

“Overwhelmed with the response. Let’s keep fighting to meet our target and help the country. Thank you.”

Anushka and Virat have pledged to raise a total of Rs 7 crore. The power couple has also donated 2 crore to the campaign.

