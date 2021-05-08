Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 3.6 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli collect 3.6 crore in donations for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have collected 3.6 crore in donations within 24 hours after they launched a fundraiser campaign to raise funds for coronavirus relief work.

The Sultan actress took to Instagram and informed her millions of fans about the donations.

She wrote “With your support we have crossed the 50 percent mark. 3.6 crore, grateful to each one of you.”

Anushka shared the update with caption “Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the half way mark, let’s keep going.”

Kohli also took to Instagram and shared the same post. He wrote “3.6 crores in less than 24 hours!”

“Overwhelmed with the response. Let’s keep fighting to meet our target and help the country. Thank you.”

Anushka and Virat have pledged to raise a total of Rs 7 crore. The power couple has also donated 2 crore to the campaign.

More From Showbiz:

Preity Zinta gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Preity Zinta gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Anupam Kher quashes rumours of Kirron Kher’s death

Anupam Kher quashes rumours of Kirron Kher’s death
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19
Esra Bilgic looks stunning in her latest photo

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in her latest photo
Sitar player Prateek Chaudhary dies of Covid-19

Sitar player Prateek Chaudhary dies of Covid-19
Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of his film ‘Arya’

Allu Arjun celebrates 17 years of his film ‘Arya’
Kartik Aaryan says tough times reinstate his faith in humanity

Kartik Aaryan says tough times reinstate his faith in humanity
Minal Khan reaches seven million followers on Instagram

Minal Khan reaches seven million followers on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty’s family diagnosed with Covid-19

Shilpa Shetty’s family diagnosed with Covid-19
Aamir Khan in Ladakh to finalise locations for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan in Ladakh to finalise locations for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Veteran actress, Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid passes away from Covid-19

Veteran actress, Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid passes away from Covid-19
Deepika Padukone ‘uncomfortable’ over comparisons with Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone ‘uncomfortable’ over comparisons with Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all