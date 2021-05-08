Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday joined hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah as she highlighted the events taking place in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Israeli forces have attacked sit-ins staged by residents of Sheikh Jarrah to support the Palestinian families under threat of forced displacement.

Social media users from around the world have uploaded and shared videos and images about the Israeli attacks, using the hashtag #SaveSheikhJarrah.

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram stories to share a message of support for the people of Palestine. 

More From Entertainment:

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'
'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as ;future king and queen'

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as ;future king and queen'
Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim
Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video
Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'
Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death

Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death
Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife

Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife
Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending
Princes William and Harry’s reunion was a ‘baby step’ towards mending ties

Princes William and Harry’s reunion was a ‘baby step’ towards mending ties

Latest

view all