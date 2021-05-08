Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry's friend Skippy was critical of Duke of Sussex's relationship with Meghan Markle.

Citing a biography of the Sussex, Finding Freedom, express.co.uk wrote that Skippy and his wife Lara were invited to the couple's wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception, but not to the evening bash.

According to the publication, Skippy told friends at a brunch the day after the wedding: “Meghan has changed Harry too much.”

He said the prince was awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah Winfrey, adding: “We’ve lost him.”

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney had also attended Harry and Meghan's wedding reception.

Discussing the reason why Skippy was not invited, the publication said Harry's friend reportedly questioned the Prince’s relationship with Meghan.