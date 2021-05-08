Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’

An expert recently came forward with candid thoughts regarding all of the bad blood Prince Charles and Prince Harry have due to the myriad of “low blows.”

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Ducan Larcombe and during his interview with Fabulous he was quoted saying, “When it comes to Prince Charles, Harry was clearly attacking his own father. There is a hell of a lot of bad blood between Charles and Harry and you can kind of understand it.”

“Prince Charles has been waiting to become King since the age of four, and it reaches the point when it is going to be in the not-too-distant future that his job will finally start.”

“And he’s got his very popular, very high profile son trying to sweep the mat from under his feet from saying his father and Prince William are trapped.”

“So for Harry to throw insults at his brother not wanting to be king is one thing, but to say it about your father who has waited 70 years to do that job, that’s about as low a blow as Harry could have dealt his dad.”

More From Entertainment:

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes
Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration
Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report
Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression

Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'
'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'
Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Latest

view all