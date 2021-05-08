Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

One of Meghan Markle claims made during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been disputed by her former communications secretary Jason Knauf, claimed TalkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan.

The Duchess of Sussex had said during the interview that the Palace refused to offer her protection during her time in the UK.

He said, "Meghan complained in her now notorious Oprah interview that the Palace offered her no protection as she suffered all sorts of problems when she joined the Royal Family.

He added,"Now, the Palace say she was protected. Former communications secretary Jason Knauff said he led extensive efforts to protect the Duchess."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah plunged the British monarchy into crisis days before the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip.

Harry returned to the UK to attend the funeral prayer for his grandfather while Meghan was advised against travelling during pregnancy.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression

Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'
'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

'Vikings': Lagertha actress wishes her on-screen son on his birthday

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'

Kate and William to 'learn from Harry, Meghan' and push as 'future king and queen'
Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim

Prince Charles has met Meghan's son Archie 'only twice,' palace aides claim
Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Mark Ruffalo welcomes diversity change within Golden Globes reviewing committee

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video

Pink drops new ‘All I Know So Far’ music video
Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Latest

view all