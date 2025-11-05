 
Geo News

Sophie Turner's inner feelings for Chris Martin revealed

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner have been rumoured to be dating

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 05, 2025

Photo: Chris Martin branded Sophie Turners type as romance blossoms: Source
Photo: Chris Martin branded Sophie Turner's type as romance blossoms: Source

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are said to be growing closer as their connection continues to deepen.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, the Coldplay frontman and the Game of Thrones alum first “met years ago in passing” through “mutual friends in the music industry” while Turner was still married to Joe Jonas.

“It was always friendly,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Turner had long admired Martin.

“Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met,” the source revealed. 

“She's even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it’s funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life.”

For context, Turner once fangirled over the musician when he appeared in a birthday video message from Martin, a surprise orchestrated by Jonas on his Quibi series Cup of Joe back in 2020.

Now, their budding romance appears to be going strong, with the insider noting that Martin and Turner's bond has flourished due to their shared interests.

“They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type,” the source added in conclusion.

