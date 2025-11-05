Joan Lunden reflects on 50 years of 'GMA'

Photo: Joan Lunden celebrates 'GMA’s 50 years

Joan Lunden has shared her reflections on what made Good Morning America such a beloved and enduring show, and why its family spirit still resonates today.

For those unversed, Lunden anchored the morning show alongside David Hartman and later Charlie Gibson until 1997.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Lunden took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as she marked the program’s milestone anniversary.

The 75-year-old veteran journalist joined current anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos, along with former co-hosts Diane Sawyer and Charlie Gibson, for a special GMA broadcast celebrating the show's 50 years on air.

“Fifty years! Of course, the only thing that freaks me out is, I was here almost from the beginning!” Lunden joked.

Reflecting on her two decades as co-anchor, she said, “I never dreamed, in 1979 when I was asked to be the host, that I would’ve been there for 20 years.”

“I look back on it now — this morning when I woke up, I said, ‘I did this for 20 years? Are you kidding me?’” she added with a laugh.

“But I’ll tell you, Charlie and I always said it was the best seat in which to view the world. It really was, because whatever was happening in the world, that’s where you are.”