Kendall Jenner shares glimpse from 30th birthday bash

Kendall Jenner marks 30th birthday with beach party

Kendall Jenner just had an intimate birthday celebration on her 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the reality TV star, who turned 30 years old on November 3, shared a carousel of photos and videos from her birthday celebration.

The post featured stunning shots from the intimate celebration with her friends and family joining her. The pictures showed her mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Notably, Hailey Bieber, Kendall's longtime pal also joined the birthday bash.

In the caption, Kendall simply wrote, "30."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for The Kardashians star.

One user wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful woman, you!!!!!"

Khloe also joined the comments section, writing, "The absolute best celebrating the absolute best human."

This comes after Kendall Jenner received special birthday tributes from her friends and families.

Khloe Kardashian also posted photos from Kendall's birthday bash alongside a heartfelt note. She wrote, "To my baby sister, my forever girl, happy 30th birthday."

"I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before," she added.

Calling her sweet angel, Khloe Kardashian also wrote, "I’ll keep cheering you on through every chapter, holding your hand through every shift, and celebrating every magical moment that comes your way."