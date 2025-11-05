Penn Badgley says modern parents are 'too anxious'

'You' star Penn Badgley shares his approach towards raising his sons

Penn Badgley got candid about pressure of parenting.

During his appearance on Bustle's One Nightstand podcast, the You star opened up about his and wife Domino Kirke's approach towards raising their kids.

He said, "The 5-year-old right now, we have him in a kind of a hybrid homeschooly vibe. He's not in kindergarten yet."

"We don't need to be teaching these kids as much as we try to teach. Our reading and math comprehension is going down because we actually start too early and everybody's too," Penn added.

He went on to add that he just wants his kids to simply "be children."

Penn said, "You sometimes hear parents in Park Slope, Brooklyn, talk about their kids in the park, and it's just like, God bless 'em all, seriously, I know we're all trying our best, but the neuroses and the anxiety."

Adding, "It's like, can we let these children be children? And the answer is actually, no because we don't know how to play."

It is pertinent to mention that Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are parents to four boys. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, recently welcomed identical twin boys.