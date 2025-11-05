'Deadpool' star gets honest about his character's future

'Deadpool' actor Lewis Tan on Shatterstar: 'We could do same'

In the Deadpool movies, Lewis Tan plays Shatterstar. His character, though, appeared in a few scenes in the franchise, but the actor says he wants his role to be expanded.



Given the example of Channing Tatum’s Gambit, he says, “Realistically, the best way to approach it would be similar to how they are approaching Channing Tatum’s character as Gambit.”

The star continues, “You did a cameo, people liked it, and they are going to do a more fleshed out version of him in a more serious way. I read in an interview that he was saying it was going to be less comedic now. I feel we could do the same type of thing with Shatterstar.”

He further adds, “I have had cameos in both Deadpool and Deadpool & Wolverine, but they never really fleshed out that character much."

Elsewhere in the interview, Comic Book, Lewis shares his views on Mojoworld, a satirical fictional realm in the comic book.

"It would be nice to see Mojoworld. It’s so timely now with AI and obsessions with screens and social media," he shares.

"That is Mojoworld. That planet is basically this giant Mad Max Universe, where they are obsessed with seeing people die on television."

"They have these gladiator matches as entertainment. It’s a very timely subject that could be a cool world," Lewis concludes.