David Beckham calls his children 'greatest joy' after knighthood honour

David Beckham shares message for his children following knighthood

Sir David Beckham shared an emotional message after receiving the prestigious honour of knighthood from King Charles.

On Tuesday, David was supported by his wife Victoria at a ceremony where he received knighthood from the monarch.

Taking to his official Instagram handle later, the former footballer penned an emotional note.

In the caption he expressed how "grateful" he is for this honor and how fortunate it has been for him to represent his country. "I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world. I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me..."

Additionally, David also made sure to remember his family including his and Victoria's children in the tribute. "My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times….without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had," David wrote for Victoria.

Moreover, he added of his children: Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Harper. "To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much..."

"Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You @theroyalfamily," David concluded.

While the InterMiami owner's tribute referred to all of his children, it is pertinent to mention that this comes amid the ongoing tensions within the Beckham household. David Beckham and Victoria are reportedly facing tensions with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.