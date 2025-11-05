Alice Cooper expressed concern for Ozzy Osbourne after last gig

Photo: Alice Cooper on Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig: 'Life is bigger'

Alice Cooper expressed deep concern for his late friend Ozzy Osbourne following what would become the rock legend’s final live performance.

Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, left the music world mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures.

Just weeks earlier, the Black Sabbath frontman had announced his retirement from live music at the Back To The Beginning concert on July 5, a landmark event marking the band’s reunion.

Reports later suggested that Osbourne was “not in good shape” at the time.

Speaking to The Times after the farewell show, Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Furnier, reflected on his friend’s legacy and health.

“Ozzy deserved that farewell [concert],” Cooper said.

“He survived rock’n’roll but not physically as well as he should have.”

“I saw some of the show and he was not in great shape,” he continued.

“People shouldn’t give their whole lives, their health, to rock’n’roll. Life is bigger than that.”

Photo: Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne

According to Page Six, citing a death certificate obtained by The New York Times and filed by his daughter Aimée Osbourne, Osbourne’s cause of death was listed as “out of hospital cardiac arrest,” with contributing factors including “coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.”