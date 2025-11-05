Cher shares rare insights into romance with Alexander Edwards

Cher discusses romance with beau despite 40-year age gap

Cher shared some insights into her 40-year-age gap romance with Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The pop icon, who turns 80 in May next year, was interviewed by Gayle King on CBS Mornings this week to promote her new range of gelato.

During the chat, Cher opened up about her three-year long relationship with the 39-year-old music executive.

"We laugh all the time, you know? I just love him," she gushed, adding, "I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met."

When asked about the critics of the May to December relationship, the After All crooner retorted, "Whatever."

"They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast," she said.

The Believe singer also shared that she enjoys spending time with Edwards' six-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, model and TV personality Amber Rose.

She described the youngster as "smart, funny" and "a delight."

"I used to say, 'God, give me a toddler and a man,'" she revealed before saying she got "exactly" what she asked for.

Cher also previously addressed the age difference with Edwards during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022.

"Well, on paper it's kind of ridiculous," Cher admitted. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."