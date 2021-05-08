Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Saturday May 08, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her decision to write songs about lost love and boy troubles.

The rising star got candid during her during her interview with The Guardian and shed light on her decision to write songs about love and boys.

She was quoted saying, “I’m a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely – and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely – and I think that’s authentic and natural.”

“I don’t really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?”

“Something I’m really proud of is that this record talks about emotions that are hard to talk about or aren’t really socially acceptable especially for girls: anger, jealously, spite, sadness, they’re frowned upon as [expletive] and moaning and complaining or whatever. ‘But I think they’re such valid emotions’.”

