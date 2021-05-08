Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

Experts recently weighed in on the real reason Meghan Markle was so unprepared for royal life and its rules.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Ingrid Seward and during her interview with Page Six she shed light on the ‘sudden loss of freedom’ Meghan Markle faced.

She was quoted saying, “She has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice.”

The author also suspected the true culprit to Meghan’s unpreparedness was Prince Harry since he “didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal. That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Amber Heard allows less than hundred people to reply to her tweets

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reacts to evictions of Palestinians from their homes
Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration

Coldplay shocks fans with rumored BTS collaboration
Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices

Olivia Rodrigo shuts down critics hating on songwriting choices
Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report

Meghan Markle's claim made during Oprah interview disputed by Palace aide : report
Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’

Prince Charles, Harry have ‘a lot of bad blood’ with many ‘low bow insults’
Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?

Prince Harry was 'awed' by George Clooney?
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she details the meaning behind her tattoo
'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression

Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with people of Sheikh Jarrah

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Harry, Meghan 'went the extra mile' on Archie's birthday: 'They feel blessed'

Latest

view all