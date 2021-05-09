Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

American reality television star Khloe Kardashian was not in favour of wrapping up the series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the May 6 episode of the series that the family discussed the decision to end the series after the running 20th season. The show was filmed in the early summer of 2020.

In the episode that went on air Thursday night, the family is seen discussing the decision to end the show. Kris Jenner wants her daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian to make up their mind if they want to get their contracts with E! renewed and continue the show.

All the women taped the discussion on thier iPhones so the discussion is not leaked out to the media. In the video, Khloe Kardashian was not ready to give her opinion to close the show.

"We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision because it's a huge, huge decision," Kris said to her daughters. "They're expecting an answer and we can't really go backwards."

Khloe was not ready for the decision as it was shocking to her. "For me, I'm such a creature of habit so change is scary. I'm not good with change and I think there's a lot of change this year so it feels heavy," she said.

As for Kim Kardashian, she insisted the curtain should be drawn on the show. On Kim's response, Khloe snapped back, "Kourtney wanted to end the show three years ago."

Then, Kris Jenner concluded the discussion with the final poll about the decision to end the show: "All in favour say "aye.'" Kourtney and Kim unanimously greenlighted to end the show but Khloe hesitated.

"Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all going to have," Khloe said in a confessional. "But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family."

"Having to tell everybody, "Okay, well now this is all coming to an end,' it's just, it's really devastating," Khloe added. "I hate this year so much."