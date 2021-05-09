Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Prince William and Prince Harry’s friend Tom Bradby is giving inside intel on the royal feud between the two brothers.



The ITV journalist spoke to the London Times about the strained ties between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, saying the two have been at loggerheads since the past 18 months.

Bradby said the relationship between the brothers “slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half”.

Bradby has had a close friendship with the two brothers since years.