Saboor Aly shares emotional post for mom on Mother’s Day

Pakistani film and TV actress Saboor Aly on Sunday shared an emotional post for mom to mark Mother’s Day.



Sharing a throwback adorable photo of her late mom, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress wrote “I have so much left to say to you. Not a day passes by that you don’t crosses my mind. The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause me pain but you’re always in my heart. Until we meet again.”

She further said “I know that you still hear me Mama, so please know this is true, that everything I’m today is all because of you. I Miss you everyday.”

“You didn’t go alone, part of me went with you,” the actress said with broken heart emoji.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, both here on Earth and up in Heaven. Take care of your Mother Because you will never get Another” Saboor concluded.

Saboor’s mother Rahat died of cancer in 2017.