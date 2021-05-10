Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock

Victoria Beckham shared funny exchange with her daughter Harper, confessing that the nine-year-old left her feeling mortified as she assumed she was making a cocktail.

The former Spice Girls singer took to social media and shared a video of her making the drink, when her youngest child can be heard asking in the back: "What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?"

Harper spotted her making a drink in the blender before she headed to the gym in the morning and questioning whether it was frozen margaritas rather than the protein shake she was actually making.

Victoria Beckham later posted another video, showing off the protein powder she used to prove it wasn't a cocktail. She captioned the photo on her Instagram story: "Love how she just assumed!"

Victoria Beckham - who shares daughter Harper, 9, and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn 22, with husband David Beckham - celebrated Mother's Day with family photo of her kids.

The 47-year-old fashion designer, who also celebrated Mother's Day in the UK on March 14, captioned the latest post. "Mums are so special we get celebrated twice!"

Victoria Beckham, who is currently in the US with her husband David Beckham and their kids, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Happy Mother's Day to all of you celebrating today."