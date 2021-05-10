Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma pens a note full of gratitude for frontliners: ‘You’re the real heroes’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Anushka Sharma posted a video to express her gratitude to frontline workers

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for frontline workers risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, the Zero actor posted a video to express her gratitude to health care workers and other frontline workers.

“A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night, putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you,” the note read in the video.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation. Thank you once again,” she added in the caption.



