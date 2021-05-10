Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandson Peter Phillip to finalise his divorce settlement with wife Autumn

Queen Elizabeth's favourite grandson, Peter Phillips, is all set to appear in court to finalise his divorce settlement with wife Autumn this week.

The couple, that got divorced after 12 years of marriage, will be heard by a High Court judge, as they struggle to come to a settlement agreed by both parties.

While the case proceedings are underway, Peter - the only son of Princess Anne - has given explicit instructions of keeping his personal and financial details extremely confidential.



Earlier, he appointed Nicholas Yates QC as his attorney, a divorce lawyer who claims he handles “complex cases relating to significant assets and jurisdictional disputes” and also “leads negotiations in high-value postnuptial agreements.”

Peter and Autumn announced their split in February. They share two daughters and Peter is undeniably closest to the Queen’s heart.

Being the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip, he walked behind his grandfather’s body, in between his cousins Prince Harry and William last month.