Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Reuters

Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL

By
Reuters

Monday May 10, 2021

Musk opened his monologue by telling an audience he is 'the first person with Asperger's to host SNL'

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of Saturday Night Live, saying in his monologue that he “is the first person with Asperger’s” to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global livestream of the NBCUniversal comedy show.

Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, opened his monologue by telling an audience in more than 100 countries he is "the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. At least the first to admit it." The billionaire made light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding "I'm pretty good at running human in emulation mode."

Asperger syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that is associated with difficulty in social interaction, and sometimes is referred to as high functioning autism.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alumni Dan Aykroyd has spoken in interviews about being diagnosed with a mild form of Asperger's. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2003.

Many had wondered how Musk would handle himself during a live comedy show. The answer was that he, and the show's writers, sought to soften the rough edges of Musk's public persona. Throughout the show, Musk gently poked fun at himself, including his penchant for provocative tweets and the time he smoked a joint on a podcast.

"To anyone I’ve offended I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I would be a chill, normal dude?"

Musk's mother, Maye, joined him on stage and the two made a joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk has touted. Cryptocurrency jokes popped up throughout the show. In one sketch, Musk was cast as a bow-tie wearing cryptocurrency expert on the show's Weekend Update segment. Dogecoin and other digital currencies had surged in price ahead of Musk's SNL appearance.

Musk’s appearance also boosted NBCUniversal. The media company used Musk’s global celebrity - and the controversy surrounding his appearance on a stage normally reserved for film stars or professional comedians - to get attention for launching the Saturday Night Live franchise beyond the confines of broadcast television. The company said Saturday’s show was streamed live via Alphabet Inc’s YouTube to more than 100 countries.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day
Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie
John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week
Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom
Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day

Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Latest

view all