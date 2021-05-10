Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Hollywood star Olivia Wilde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the art of film direction and its alleged similarity to ‘coming out of the closet.’

The claim was brought forward in Wilde’s most recent interview with Off Camera.

There the actor touched upon her exhaustive experience directing a film and admitted, “I almost feel like someone who’s come out of the closet.”

Reason being that “There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it's a level of comfort that comes from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time.”

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day
Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day
Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe

Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe
Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time
Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss
Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest
Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL

Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL
Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set
Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day
Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Latest

view all