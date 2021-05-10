Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Hollywood star Olivia Wilde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the art of film direction and its alleged similarity to ‘coming out of the closet.’

The claim was brought forward in Wilde’s most recent interview with Off Camera.

There the actor touched upon her exhaustive experience directing a film and admitted, “I almost feel like someone who’s come out of the closet.”

Reason being that “There’s this feeling of honesty about what I really want to do, and it's a level of comfort that comes from being true to yourself that I haven’t felt in a long time.”