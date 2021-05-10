Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and penned an emotional note for his wife Lauren Hashian on Mother’s Day.

The actor took to Intagram and began by writing, “A Mother’s Day medley of three images of @laurenhashianofficial who is undoubtedly the KINDEST, WARMEST & HAPPIEST (and toughest;) SOUL (as all of you who know her will agree) in the world.”

“You are the shining example to our daughters who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day

Jennifer Lopez belts ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honor of Mother’s Day
Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids
Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture

Meghan Markle joins 'long royal tradition' with latest venture
Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle
Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day
Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day
Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'
Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe

Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe
Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time
Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss
Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Latest

view all