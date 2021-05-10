Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and penned an emotional note for his wife Lauren Hashian on Mother’s Day.

The actor took to Intagram and began by writing, “A Mother’s Day medley of three images of @laurenhashianofficial who is undoubtedly the KINDEST, WARMEST & HAPPIEST (and toughest;) SOUL (as all of you who know her will agree) in the world.”

“You are the shining example to our daughters who’s love and adoration for you is boundless - that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

Check it out below:




