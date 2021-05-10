Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’

Monday May 10, 2021

Meghan Markle has come under fire for throwing the royal family under the buss even though she received a “royal masterclawss in training from the Queen herself.”

The claim was brought forward by co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to Express they were quoted saying, “The Queen was wonderful, warm, and generous towards the new Duchess, a source close to Her Majesty said.”

“She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip. Indeed, before the two stepped off the train, the Queen gifted Meghan with a delicate pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings.”

“Meghan, an avid learner studying all she could on royal protocol, was often seen carrying binders full of research so she didn’t put a foot wrong.”

They concluded by saying, “That day was different though; she was getting a royal masterclass in training from the Queen herself.”

