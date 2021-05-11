Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received flak over alleged 'publicity stunt' in order to make them “look good on social media,” a royal expert claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in news since their explosive chat with t US TV host Oprah, came under fire over their bid to earn publicity on social media.

This came after a spokesperson for the Sussexes recently confirmed the couple had “privately congratulated” Kate Middleton and Prince William on their 10 year marriage milestone.

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, said: “The Queen and Prince Charles made their messages of congratulations to William and Kate on their tenth anniversary in public so why didn’t Harry and Meghan?

The author was reported to have said: 'Instead they [Meghan and Harry] relied on their spokespeople leaking out the fact they sent a message, making it look manipulated and contrived.'

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has once again taken a swipe at the Duchess by insisting he doesn’t believe her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not miss any opportunity to capture the attention with their moves.

