Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot to change in the glitzy world as the Black Widow movie, after multiple delays, is now set for release in July. The promotional efforts have been increased as Marvel Studios released six character posters of the main cast.

Previously, Black Widow was scheduled to be released to only theatres. But, as the pandemic rages on despite the roll-out of the vaccine, Marvel Studios and Disney have decided to make Black Widow available in theatres and on Disney+ through Premiere Access on the same date.

Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson travels back to Russia where she gets reunited with her adopted family including her "sister" Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh, "father" a Russian super-soldier called the Red Guardian played by David Harbour, and "mother," spy, and previous Black Widow, Melina Vostokoff played by Rachel Weisz.





"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises," the film's description reads. "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow features Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, reprising her role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Check out the Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow's character posters released by Marvel Studios:

Natasha





Yelena







Melina







Red Guardian













Rick Mason



