Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow releases character posters

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot to change in the glitzy world as the Black Widow movie, after multiple delays, is now set for release in July. The promotional efforts have been increased as Marvel Studios released six character posters of the main cast.

Previously, Black Widow was scheduled to be released to only theatres. But, as the pandemic rages on despite the roll-out of the vaccine, Marvel Studios and Disney have decided to make Black Widow available in theatres and on Disney+ through Premiere Access on the same date.

Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson travels back to Russia where she gets reunited with her adopted family including her "sister" Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh, "father" a Russian super-soldier called the Red Guardian played by David Harbour, and "mother," spy, and previous Black Widow, Melina Vostokoff played by Rachel Weisz.


"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises," the film's description reads. "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Black Widow features Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, reprising her role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, along with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Check out the Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow's character posters released by Marvel Studios:

Natasha


Yelena


Melina


Red Guardian


Taskmaster



Rick Mason


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over 'good publicity' bid
Disney gives sneak peek at first song by Florence + The Machine in latest Cruella teaser

Disney gives sneak peek at first song by Florence + The Machine in latest Cruella teaser
Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards in protest

Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards in protest
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark romance rumours as they spend time together in Montana
NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row

NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row
Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together

Perrie Edwards, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting first child together
Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post

Pink gushes over mom in emotional Mother’s Day post
Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish

Katy Perry serves hilarious response to Orlando Bloom's mother's day wish
Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s affinity to numbers
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle a ‘royal master class’
Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip

Queen's to visit Balmoral castle for first time without Prince Philip
Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Dwayne Johnson gushes over wife Lauren Hashian for Mother’s Day

Latest

view all