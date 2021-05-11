Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Will Smith's 'hoedown' country dance breaks internet

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Will Smith set floor ablaze with his stunning moves as he broke out into a country 'hoedown' as part of his new fitness regime he recently kicked-off to lose his weight.

In the video, the Hollywood A-lister can be seen staring straight into the camera with his trademark beaming smile on his face.

'The I Am Legend' star took to TikTok and Instagram on Monday and shared a video of himself dancing and clapping along to a tune with a twang.

'My hoedown cool down,' the 52-year-old wrote in the caption of the clip shot in a gym, in a likely reference to using the dance as a way to end a rigorous workout.

Smith immediately starts clapping and shuffling his feet to the beat, which included a pounding bass drum and harmonica.

Dressed in sporty shorts and a baggy white t-shirt, the actor reshuffled his feet side-to-side, the leading man then begins to move in a circle, all while staying in the same spot.

Will Smith's mission for a new body started on May 3 when he took to Instagram and confessed: 'I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life.'

