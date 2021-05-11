Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
Gigi Hadid raises voice in support of Palestine

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid raises voice in support of Palestine

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who comes from a Palestinian background, has raised her voice in support of Palestine following Israel's attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The 26-year-old model shared a Story on her Instagram where she wrote “You will not erase Palestine.”

In her another story, Gigi also honoured Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails on Mother’s Day.

She wrote a lengthy post saying “We honor mothers who have lost children to police violence. Mothers who have lost children to drone strikes. Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails.”


