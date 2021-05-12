Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award, MTV announces

Being one of the longest-tenured stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, American actress Scarlett Johansson is all set to get recognition for her on-screen years.
MTV announced on Tuesday [May 11] that the 36-year-old actress will be presented with the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The awards will take place this Sunday, May 16th.
Previous recipients of the Generation Award include her fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt, as well as other A-listers like Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon and more.
Starting her journey in 2010, Scarlett Johansson first appeared as the Avenger back in Iron Man 2. She kept on appearing in all four Avengers films, both Captain America sequels, and the upcoming Black Widow solo film.
In 2019, Johansson was nominated for two Academy Awards - Best Actress in a Leading Role for her turn in Marriage Story, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.
In addition to the Generation Award, Johansson has received six MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations over the years, winning the golden popcorn statue for "Best Fight" in 2013 for her work in The Avengers.
Johansson won a BAFTA in 2004 for her performance in Lost in Translation. She also lifted a Tony in 2010 for her role in A View From the Bridge.
Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow is set to premiere on July 9.
Hosted by Leslie Jones, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will begin at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, May 16.
Check out the full list of this year's nominees below.
Best Movie
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show
- Bridgerton
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Boys
- WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Best Performance in a Show
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Best Hero
- Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
- Jack Quaid – The Boys
- Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
- Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Best Kiss
- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
- Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
- Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Best Comedic Performance
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eric Andre – Bad Trip
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
- Aya Cash – The Boys
- Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
- Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
- Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
- Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
- Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
- The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
- WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Best Frightened Performance
- Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
- Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
- Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Best Duo
- Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
- The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
- Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)