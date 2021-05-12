Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have 'unreal chemistry' since reunion, says insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck sent the internet into a meltdown after news of their reunion got out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have incredible chemistry since they reunited recently in Montana. 

The former couple sent the internet into a meltdown after news of their reunion got out. 

"[Lopez] had a great time with Ben," an insider told PEOPLE. "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

A separate source told E!News that the two have 'natural' compatibility since they dated.

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," the source said, explaining that the pair met each other after Lopez finished shooting upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the source added. "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."

