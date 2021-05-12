Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian recently took to social media and addressed her honest thoughts regarding Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The first cryptic message came via a shared Twitter post and it read, “I think it’s brave. I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world.”

‘I think it is brave that you continue to love and express and open your soul, despite the way you were treated in the past. I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for.”

“I think it is brave that you fight, I think it is brave that you choose, every single day, to move forward – because that is what makes you strong. That is what makes you strong.”

However, the second post included a role play response mimicking those who instinctively apologize without being at fault.





