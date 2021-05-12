Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian recently took to social media and addressed her honest thoughts regarding Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The first cryptic message came via a shared Twitter post and it read, “I think it’s brave. I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world.”

‘I think it is brave that you continue to love and express and open your soul, despite the way you were treated in the past. I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for.”

“I think it is brave that you fight, I think it is brave that you choose, every single day, to move forward – because that is what makes you strong. That is what makes you strong.”

However, the second post included a role play response mimicking those who instinctively apologize without being at fault. 


More From Entertainment:

Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards

Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards
Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral

Kate Middleton 'sent invisible messages' to Meghan Markle in Prince Philip funeral
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved too fast, won't last long'
Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed

Queen's last conversation with Prince Harry over royal titles unearthed
Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal

Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal
Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumours to be true

Matt Damon wants Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s romance rumours to be true
All the hints Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been dropping about possible reunion

All the hints Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have been dropping about possible reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could honour Philip with daughter’s name

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could honour Philip with daughter’s name
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all changed public sentiments on monarchy'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all changed public sentiments on monarchy'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's daughter a 'great unifier' for the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's daughter a 'great unifier' for the royal family

Nick Jonas says comments on appearance, body image have devastating impact

Nick Jonas says comments on appearance, body image have devastating impact
Prince Harry 'no longer living in fear' since Megxit

Prince Harry 'no longer living in fear' since Megxit

Latest

view all