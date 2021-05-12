Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip’s relationship with Prince Charles is thought to have changed over time to the point where the late Duke of Edinburgh “made little or no attempt to hide”.

According to royal expert Gyles Brandreth, Philip believed that Charles did not have the qualities to become king.

"When Prince Philip talked to me about Prince Charles in the 1980s and 1990s there was invariably a touch of exasperation in his tone – and often, too, a note of sarcasm.

"The Duke gave the impression that he would have liked his son to be more robust, less fey.

"The father did little to disguise his feelings about the son.

"The Duke’s disdain for his eldest son was the more shocking because of the way he made little or no attempt to hide it."