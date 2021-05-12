Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus face UEFA probe

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Metal figures of football players are seen in front of the words "European Super League" and the UEFA logo in this illustration taken April 20, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project.
  • Super League was launched with 12 clubs, but nine of them have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA.
  • UEFA had said last week that it would start disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real and Barca.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are under UEFA scrutiny after the European soccer's governing body on Wednesday said it had appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation into their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement.

The Super League was launched with 12 clubs as founding members, but nine of them — Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — have since backed out and reached a deal with UEFA.

The clubs who withdrew from the project signed a 'Club Commitment Declaration' with the governing body last week, which includes a series of "reintegration" steps.

UEFA had said last week that it would start disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real and Barca, the three clubs who remain involved with the Super League. 

