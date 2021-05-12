Can't connect right now! retry
Sonu Sood weighs in on the need to source oxygen locally amid covid-19

Bollywood star Sonu Sood recently shed light on his desire to bring oxygen plants straight to India.

The actor got candid during his interview with ANI and admitted, “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people.”

“However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19.”

“Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives.”

