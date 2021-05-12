Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years, entertainment news website Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.

DeGeneres will discuss the decision on Thursday's show with guest Oprah Winfrey, the entertainment publication said.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said in the interview.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards.

Last year, three top producers exited the show and DeGeneres apologized after reports of a toxic work environment, promising “a new chapter.” Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun
Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role
Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal
Princess Charlotte could lose royal titles after Prince William becomes king

Princess Charlotte could lose royal titles after Prince William becomes king
Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards

Coldplay kick off opening performance at 2021 Brit Awards

Latest

view all