Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William's close aide resigns

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Jason Knauf, the chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation, has resigned after seven years working with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to British media, Knauf, who joined Kensington Palace in 2015 will leave the role at the end of this year.

A statement issued by the royal couple said “Jason has been an integral part of our team since 2015."

It said, "We are immensely grateful for his hard work and commitment, both at The Royal Foundation and previously as our communications secretary."

The couple said "Since taking over as chief executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality

More From Entertainment:

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

James Bond star Sean Connery's brother dies

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Gal Gadot reacts to Israel-Palestine escalation

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report

Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years - report
BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: ‘I lack the vitality’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for being in a ‘petty popularity contest’
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo says it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Dua Lipa wants US to heed Bernie Sanders statement on Palestine

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute
Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun

Why Machine Gun Kelly went through Megan Fox's house with a gun
Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role

Prince Philip did not think Prince Charles could be fit for king role
Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloé Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson scandal

Latest

view all